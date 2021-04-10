Facebook is down, along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger

The company says it's working to resolve the issue.
If you can't access Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp, you're not the only one. Starting at approximately 11:38AM ET, Downdetector began logging a spike in outage reports across all four Facebook-owned services. Andy Stone, a spokesperson for the company, said at 12:07PM ET that the company was working to resolve the issue quickly but didn't mention what was at the root of the problem. The error page you see when trying to connect to the platforms suggests a Domain Name System (DNS) error is responsible for the outage. 

It's not clear how widespread the issue is, but Downdetector shows more than 30,000 outage reports for Facebook alone, with another 20,000 tied to Instagram. Per a tweet from the official Oculus Twitter account, the problem is also affecting the Oculus App, Store and website. We've reached out to Facebook for more information.

Back in July, Akamai Technologies, one of the largest content delivery networks in the world, went through a similar outage, leading to a large section of the internet, including platforms like the PlayStation Store, TikTok and LastPass, becoming inaccessible. Akamai eventually fixed the problem later that same day.   

Developing...

