Facebook Messenger on Oculus will soon handle audio calls

The feature is coming later this year.
Igor Bonifacic
10.28.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 28th, 2021
Since the start of the year, Oculus Quest and Quest 2 owners have had the ability to use Messenger to chat with their Facebook friends. When using the app today, you can type out a message, send pre-written phrases or use voice-to-text to communicate. Soon, you’ll also be able to call your friends. 

At its Connect conference, Facebook announced it plans to bring audio calling to the platform. Later this year, the app will allow you to call contacts on any other Messenger-enabled platform. In the future, it will also allow you to invite your friends to hang out in VR destinations together. Facebook is likely to share more details about voice calling soon. 

