Germany opens antitrust probe into Facebook and Oculus account linking

A day after the Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general filed antitrust charges against Facebook, it emerged the social media colossus is the subject of yet another investigation. Officials in Germany are looking into whether the company’s controversial move to require Oculus users to connect to a Facebook account violates competition rules.
Newcomers to Oculus now need such an account to log in. Existing customers will also be required to connect to Facebook if they want to use the virtual reality headsets in the long term. As TechCrunch reports, Germany's Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) has "initiated abuse proceedings" against the social media giant to look into the connection between Oculus and the core Facebook platform.