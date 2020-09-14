Facebook leaks its Oculus Quest 2 standalone VR headset

Facebook appears to have leaked its all-in-one Oculus Quest 2 headset, with the company boasting that it will be “our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet” (via Aiman Farooq). According to several videos leaked on Facebook Blueprint, the headset will be smaller and lighter and come with a soft-touch fabric, rather than a hard plastic strap as before. That addresses the lack of comfort, one of the main issues we had with the first Oculus Quest.
The Quest 2 would also be significantly more powerful, with Qualcomm’s VR-oriented Snapdragon XR2 processor instead of the Snapdragon 835. It comes with 6GB of RAM, up from 4GB, and 256GB of storage for games and other apps, rather than 128GB. Most importantly, the Quest 2 should be the highest-resolution Oculus headset yet, with 2K per eye — 50 percent more pixels than before. Facebook didn’t reveal the refresh rate, though rumors have pointed to 90 Hz rather than 72 Hz with the Quest.