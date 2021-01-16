Facebook temporarily bans ads for gun accessories and military gear

Facebook is continuing its crackdown on potential domestic terrorism at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The social network told BuzzFeed News that it was temporarily banning US ads for gun accessories and military gear, such as holsters and body armor, until “at least” January 22nd. The restriction came from an “abundance of caution” in response to BuzzFeed, politicians and Facebook staff, according to spokesperson Liz Bourgeois.
The company already barred ads for guns, ammo and gun enhancements like silencers.