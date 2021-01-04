Facebook bans all mentions of ‘stop the steal’ ahead of inauguration

Facebook says it’s barring all mentions of the phrase “stop the steal” in the wake of last week’s riot in Washington D.C. that resulted in five deaths. The social network said Monday that it will start taking down Facebook and Instagram posts that use the slogan as the company prepares for the Jan. 20, inauguration.
“We are now removing content containing the phrase ‘stop the steal’ under our Coordinating Harm policy from Facebook and Instagram,” Facebook wrote in a statement. “We removed the original Stop the Steal group in November and have continued to remove Pages, groups and events that violate any of our policies, including calls for violence. But with continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday’s violence in DC, we’re taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration.”