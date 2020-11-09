Facebook takes down pages spreading 'Stop the Steal' election misinformation

Facebook is still trying to get a handle on people and groups spreading election misinformation via “Stop the Steal” messaging. The company took down a handful of prominent Facebook pages and at least one group promoting “Stop the Steal,” for inauthentic behavior, according to The Washington Post.

The social network’s actions impacted seven pages, which had more than 2 million followers, and were reportedly linked to Donald Trump’s former advisor Steve Bannon. The pages used “inauthentic behavior tactics,” to amplify their posts, Facebook told The Washington Post. The company also took down a group that had been named “Stop the Steal,” but was later renamed to “Gay Communists for Socialism.”