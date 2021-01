Facebook plans to pause its contributions to political action committees (PACs) through the first quarter of 2021 in the wake of last week’s US Capitol riot. The company told Axios, which was the first to report on the development, it will also conduct a review of its political spending practices.

“Following last week’s awful violence in DC, we are pausing all of our PAC contributions for at least the current quarter, while we review our policies,” a spokesperson for the company told Engadget.