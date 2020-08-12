Facebook will show pop-ups before you share articles about COVID-19

Facebook is taking yet another step to make it harder for bad information about the coronavirus pandemic to spread. The social network will begin surfacing a new pop-up that appears any time a user shares a link to content about COVID-19.

The notification will include a link to the company’s coronavirus information center, and include details about how old the article is and when it was first shared. Facebook rolled out a similar update, that surfaces similar warnings when users share old news articles, in June.