Facebook has removed 7 million posts for coronavirus misinformation

If it seems like there’s a lot of misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic on Facebook, that’s because there is: Between April and June, the social network says it removed 7 million posts for spreading harmful misinformation about COVID-19. It added labels to an additional 98 million posts, which were deemed false by fact checkers, but didn’t rise to the level of outright removal.
The company released the statistics alongside its community standards enforcement report, which details content takedowns on the social network. Facebook doesn’t typically include misinformation statistics in these reports, but the company has imposed stricter rules for claims about the coronavirus that pose “imminent harm.”