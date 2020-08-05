Facebook removes Trump post for 'harmful COVID misinformation'

It marks the first time Facebook has removed one of Trump’s posts under the policy. The company has previously taken down Trump campaign ads for breaking its rules around “organized hate” and misleading information about the US census.

The video was also shared on Twitter, where it remains up. On Facebook, the video was visible for at least four hours and was viewed hundreds of thousands of times before it was removed, according to New York Times reporter Davey Alba.

Facebook has previously been reluctant to enforce its rules when it comes posts from politicians, especially Trump. Mark Zuckerberg criticized Twitter CEO for fact checking one of Trump’s tweets, though Zuckerberg later said he would consider adding labels to some posts from politicians that might otherwise break Facebook’s rules. The company has taken a somewhat tougher stance when it comes to misinformation about COVID-19, and Zuckerberg has called the US response to the pandemic “disappointing.”

Update 8/5 8:05pm ET: Twitter has also removed the clip, a spokesperson said, for breaking the company’s rules against COVID-19 misinformation.