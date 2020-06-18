Latest in Gear

Image credit: Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images

Facebook pulls Trump campaign ads for violating hate speech policy

The campaign disputes the claims.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
37m ago
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

facebook awning
Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images

Facebook has generally refrained from pulling President Trump’s campaign ads, but not today — and it may have sparked a firestorm in the process. The social network has removed ads for Trump (including “Team Trump”) and Vice President Pence after they allegedly violated policies against “organized hate.” The promos included a red inverted triangle symbol that is most commonly associated with a Nazi designation for political prisoners in concentration camps, all the while warning against “dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” and asking people to sign a petition about the anti-fascist group Antifa, which Trump has been trying to blame for violence at anti-racism protests.

“Our policy prohibits using banned hate group symbols to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol,” the company’s Erin Marie Saltman said in a statement.

The Trump campaign disagreed. Spokesman Tim Murtaugh claimed the red triangle represented an “antifa symbol” in a statement to the Washington Post, while the campaign separately posted an image purportedly showing the use of a red triangle in Antifa iconography. Typically, the group uses black and red flags surrounded by a circle.

Experts talking to the Post, including Barenboim-Said Akademi historian Jacob Eder and Anti-Defamation League spokesman Jonathan Greenblatt, noted that the Nazi symbolism might not have been intentional but was at the least troublesome. “Ignorance is not an excuse for appropriating hateful symbols,” Greenblatt said. Trump has been accused of using racist symbolism in the past, including a 2016 ad that showed Hillary Clinton near money and a Star of David, raising objections over alleged anti-Semitism. The Trump campaign maintained that it was a sheriff’s badge.

Developing...

In this article: trump, president trump, Antifa, racism, internet, Donald Trump, ads, Social media, Facebook, social networking, Social network, advertising, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

View
Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

View
What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2020

What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2020

View
Thrustmaster unveils official Airbus gear ahead of ‘Flight Simulator’ release

Thrustmaster unveils official Airbus gear ahead of ‘Flight Simulator’ release

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr