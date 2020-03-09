Latest in Gear

Image credit: AP Photo/Jenny Kane

Facebook labels manipulated video of Biden 'endorsing' Trump as 'partly false'

It stopped short of banning the misleading video of Biden, however.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

AP Photo/Jenny Kane

Twitter isn't the only one flagging a manipulated Trump video to warn users. Facebook has labeled a video of presidential hopeful Joe Biden appearing to endorse Trump as "partly false information," citing independent fact-checking from Lead Stories. The company told Engadget in a statement that it was both "reducing [the video's] distribution" and applying warning labels, and that it was applying the treatment to a politician just as it would for a bogus video shared by anyone else.

As before, the clip was edited to cut off important context for Biden's statement. Where the manipulated video shows him saying "we can only re-elect Donald Trump," the unedited piece shows him saying "we can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here," referring to the heated debate between supporters of Democrat candidates.

Like with earlier clips twisting footage of Nancy Pelosi, Facebook has stopped short of removing the video outright. The Biden campaign has already blasted Facebook in the past, and portrayed this latest incident as symptomatic of a "national crisis" that reflects Facebook's willingness to enable the "spread of vile lies" for the sake of money. However, Facebook appears to be trying for a balance between accountability for false claims and dismissing allegations of an anti-conservative bias. In that light, it may be less about profit (although Facebook isn't averse to running false ads) and more about minimizing the chance of a political uproar.

Source: CNBC
In this article: ads, advertising, donald trump, election, election2020, facebook, fake news, gear, internet, joe biden, misinformation, politics, social media, social network, social networking
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Behringer is building a free digital audio workstation

Behringer is building a free digital audio workstation

View
Facebook labels manipulated video of Biden 'endorsing' Trump as 'partly false'

Facebook labels manipulated video of Biden 'endorsing' Trump as 'partly false'

View
SoulCycle's $2,500 home-fitness bike is almost ready for pre-order

SoulCycle's $2,500 home-fitness bike is almost ready for pre-order

View
Spotify's new home screen helps you get back to favorites

Spotify's new home screen helps you get back to favorites

View
DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera drops to $279 at Amazon

DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera drops to $279 at Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr