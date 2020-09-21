Facebook is testing a tool to let users claim image rights

Facebook is testing a new way to let users claim ownership of images and issue takedown requests if they wish, The Verge reports. Today, Facebook revealed Rights Manager for Images, a tool that gives creators the ability to track and moderate where their images appear across Facebook and Instagram. To begin, Facebook is testing the new Rights Manager with select partners.

To use the tool, creators will upload a CSV file of their image and its metadata. They can specify where copyright applies. The manager will monitor where the image shows up, and creators can decide to leave the image up, issue a takedown or block it from certain territories.