Facebook turned down 2.2 million ads meant to interfere with US voting

Facebook really, really wants you to know it’s cracking down on attempts to interfere with voting in the 2020 US election. Global affairs VP Nick Clegg told Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview (via The Guardian and AFP) that Facebook had rejected 2.2 million ads on its site and Instagram that were intended to “obstruct voting” in the presidential election. The social network had also pulled about 120,000 posts so far, Clegg added.

The executive also used the chat as an opportunity to promote the size of Facebook’s team. There are 35,000 people handling security, Clegg said, and partnerships with 70 specialized media outlets involved in fact checking.