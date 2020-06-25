Members of Congress push to ban federal use of face recognition

No federal agency or official would be permitted to “acquire, possess, access or use” biometric surveillance tech in the US under the proposed legislation, and nor could they use any information from third-party use of a facial recognition system. In addition, the bill would ban the use of federal funds to acquire that type of technology.

The bill also seeks to push state and local law enforcement to no longer use facial recognition tech. It’d “withhold certain federal public safety grants from state and local governments that engage in biometric surveillance.”

“No one should have to fear the government tracking and identifying their face wherever they go. No one should have to go through what the Williams family has gone through,” American Civil Liberties Union Senior Legislative Counsel Neema Singh Guliani said in a statement. “It's past time Congress halted the use of face recognition and stopped federal money from being used to invest in invasive and discriminatory surveillance. This bill should immediately pass.”

Meanwhile, Robert Williams, the man who was wrongfully arrested after the technology falsely marked him as a suspect, wrote about his experience in a Washington Post op-ed:

“Why is law enforcement even allowed to use such technology when it obviously doesn’t work? I get angry when I hear companies, politicians and police talk about how this technology isn’t dangerous or flawed. What’s worse is that, before this happened to me, I actually believed them. I thought, what’s so terrible if they’re not invading our privacy and all they’re doing is using this technology to narrow in on a group of suspects?”

