'Fallout 4' and other Bethesda games will get a frame rate boost on Xbox

Microsoft launched the FPS Boost feature on the Xbox Series X and S in February to breathe new life into backwards-compatible Xbox One titles. At the the time, only five titles got the upgrade, which gives you a way to play the older games at higher frame rates without mods. Now, five more Bethesda games are getting FPS Boost support: Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Prey, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and Dishonored: Definitive Edition.

The newly added entries to the list of games with FPS Boost were revealed during the latest episode of The Official Xbox Podcast with Xbox Live's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb and Xbox senior communications manager Jeff Rubenstein. All five are available on Microsoft Game Pass, making them playable on both Xbox and PC. Some, like Fallout 4, were added shortly after Bethesda officially became part of Xbox following the completion of Microsoft's $7.5 billion deal to acquire ZeniMax Media and its video game publishers.

Games that support the feature get their framerates doubled from 30 to 60FPS, though some can even be played at 120FPS on the new consoles. At the moment it's not entirely clear when the games are getting FPS Boost exactly. As Kotaku notes, the feature could arrive with the next major Xbox Series X and S update, which will add settings to toggle on HDR and FPS Boost for each individual game.