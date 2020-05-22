Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bethesda

Tesla's Arcade adds 'Fallout Shelter' for in-car play

And now you can control video playback from the steering wheel.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
38m ago
Fallout Shelter
Bethesda

Nearly a year after it was announced at E3, Fallout Shelter has joined the list of games Tesla owners can play on their in-car infotainment systems. After initially launching on smartphones five years ago, the free-to-play spin-off has come to additional console platforms and, now, cars. In this one, instead of trying to survive out in the post-apocalypse wastelands, players try to build the perfect vault that will keep their dwellers safe and happy at home under lockdown. Should be easy, right?

The 2020.20 software update that adds the game — and some new tweaks for the TRAX music-making feature — hasn’t reached most vehicles yet, but Roadshow pointed out this video showing it in action. Also, as Electrek notes, while Tesla added support for gamepads, the version for their cars only works with touchscreen control.

Finally, the update also adds support for using the steering wheel controls (while parked) to play, pause or skip through videos on the touchscreen.

In this article: Tesla, Tesla Arcade, Bethesda, elon musk, Infotainment, Fallout Shelter, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
District judge rules FBI needs a warrant to access your lock screen

The best fitness trackers you can buy

The best fitness trackers you can buy

Google's Pixel 3a and 3a XL are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon

iOS 14 reportedly leaked in February from a development iPhone

iOS 14 reportedly leaked in February from a development iPhone

Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

Researchers squeeze 44.2 Tbps through existing fiber optic cables

