'Famicom Detective Club' hits the US for the first time in May

Visual novels rarely made it to the US prior to the past decade and a half, so you’re forgiven for not having heard of the Famicom Detective Club series. Heck, even in its home country it was somewhat of a rarity, having only been released on the Famicom Disk System and Satellaview. But now Western audiences will get to check out all the mystery thanks to two remakes hitting the Switch this spring.

Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind were already scheduled for a Japanese release, but the odds of them making it into English were slim, making this announcement a pleasant surprise. The games have been completely rebuilt for the Switch, with nicer character art, animation and voice acting.

The first game is a murder mystery involving a wealthy family in a haunted village. Oh, and you also have amnesia. The second game takes place at a school, pitting you against ghosts and nightmares. The games will be sold separately when they hit the eShop on May 14, and you can pre-order them today.