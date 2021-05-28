'Far Cry 6' will be released on October 7th after an eight-month delay

The games industry's release calendar is starting to fill out for the rest of the year, and the next big game to lock down a date is Far Cry 6. Ubisoft will release the next title in the long-running series on October 7th on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia. If you buy it on PS4 or Xbox One, you'll get a free upgrade to the respective current-gen version. The game was originally supposed to arrive in February, but the impact of COVID-19 forced Ubisoft to delay it.

Rather than wait until its E3 showcase in a couple of weeks, the publisher has also offered a first look at gameplay. Far Cry 6 is set in Yara, a fictional version of Cuba, where you'll control Dani Rojas (whether the protagonist is male or female is up to you ).

The revolutionaries with whom Dani is aligned adopt the Cuban philosophy of resourcefulness called Resolver, which means "to get by." They use anything they can to their advantage, which means you'll get to wield some ridiculous DIY weapons. Among them are guns that harness sardine cans, batteries and motorcycle engines. Best of all, there's a deadly CD launcher that plays Los del Rio’s "Macarena."

You'll also get to equip a Supremo backpack with a comic book-inspired special weapon, such as a jetpack, rocket launcher or flamethrower. There are custom vehicles and horses to help you get around too.

Although there's lots of jungle terrain and shoreline to explore, Far Cry 6 has an urban setting, Yara's capital city Esperanza, for the first time in the series. Esperanza adds a bit more verticality to gameplay, as you'll be able to traverse rooftops and literally get the drop on enemies.

Meanwhile, the Fangs for Hire animal companions from Far Cry 5 are back. Along with the adorable dog Chorizo (who can transport equipment with its wheelchair), there's a domesticated crocodile that can attack enemies on your command. That should make jungle encounters slightly more treacherous for your opponents.