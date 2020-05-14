Ubisoft delays 'Far Cry 6' to sometime after March 2021

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Far Cry 6 will miss its February 18th release date. The news comes courtesy of Ubisoft's latest earnings report, in which the company says it's moving the release of Far Cry 6, as well as Rainbow Six Quarantine, to its fiscal 2021-2022 year. The company's fiscal year begins in April, which puts Far Cry 6's new release date sometime between April 2021 and March 2022.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot hinted at the possibility of a Far Cry 6 delay this past May. "It notably reflects the possibility that we decide to postpone the release of a AAA title to 2021-22, if it ensures to maximize the long-term potential of our line-up," he said at the time.