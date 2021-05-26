Ubisoft will show the first gameplay from 'Far Cry 6' this Friday

Ubisoft will show off gameplay from Far Cry 6 later this week, the company announced today. For Far Cry fans, this is their first chance to see the game since Ubisoft delayed it last October. The May 28th stream will start at 12:30PM ET.

Ubisoft's decision to show off one of its most anticipated upcoming games a little over two weeks before its E3 2021 presentation on June 12th is something of a headscratcher. All the same, you have to imagine most fans won't mind the early look, especially with Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame set to play the game's antagonist.