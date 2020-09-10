Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

How much do you really want to play Far Cry in VR?

Bring your disinfectant to Zero Latency VR venues next year.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Far Cry VR
Ubisoft

Ubisoft is returning to one of its most popular Far Cry games, but probably not in the way fans were expecting. Ahead of its Ubisoft Forward showcase later today, the company detailed Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity, a new VR spinoff of Far Cry 3 you’ll be able to play exclusively at Zero Latency, a VR arcade chain that has nine locations across the US.

The game will see the return of everyone’s favorite Far Cry villain, Vaas Montenegro. The premise of the title is that you and up to seven other friends have been marooned by the pirate lord and need to escape the Rook Islands by shooting your way out. According to Zero Latency’s website, each play session of Far Cry VR will take approximately 30 minutes and you’ll be able to walk around freely as you and your friends play through the experience.

Announcing a game during a pandemic people can only play in public might seem like the definition of insanity, but Far Cry VR is coming out in 2021. By then it could be safe to check out the spinoff with your friends.

In this article: Ubisoft, video games, Far Cry, VR, virtual reality, Zero Latency, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ninja has returned to Twitch on a multi-year exclusive deal

Ninja has returned to Twitch on a multi-year exclusive deal

View
The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

The latest iPad Pros are on sale ahead of next week's Apple event

View
Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

Xbox Series S is all about Game Pass

View
Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets some of the Galaxy Watch 3's best features

View
Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr