Image credit: Zynga

‘FarmVille’ is shutting down for good on December 31st

It’s the result of Microsoft ending Flash support.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
20m ago
After 11 years, FarmVille is closing its gates for good. The game will shut down on December 31st, developer Zynga announced. While most people probably don’t think of FarmVille too often anymore, the game did attract millions of users, so this change could still impact plenty of people.

If you don’t remember, FarmVille was a farming simulator that let friends work together as neighbors — and post all about it on their Facebook timelines. As Eurogamer notes, it was the most-played game on Facebook for years. But with Adobe planning to stop distributing and updating Flash Player for web browsers, the FarmVille developers have decided to sunset the game.

“We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you,” Zynga wrote.

In-app purchases will be available until November 17th, when the game’s payment system will be turned off. You’ll still be able to play until December 31st, and any remaining credits should be used by then.

