Latest in Gear

Image credit: anyaivanova via Getty Images

FBI accuses China of attempting to steal US COVID-19 research

It's warning organizations that conduct research to be vigilant.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
7m ago
Comments
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Novel coronavirus 2019 nCoV pcr diagnostics kit. This is RT-PCR kit to detect presence of 2019-nCoV or covid19 virus in clinical specimens. In vitro diagnostic test based on real-time PCR technology
anyaivanova via Getty Images

Today, the FBI warned that China-backed hackers are attempting to steal COVID-19 research from organizations in the US. In a joint statement, the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that they have observed state-backed hackers attempting to obtain intellectual property, data and research related to vaccines, treatments and testing.

“The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective and efficient treatment options,” the FBI and CISA wrote, adding that organizations conducting COVID-19 research should monitor for suspicious activity.

A few weeks ago, US officials speaking to CNN said they’d seen an uptick in cyberattacks against the Department of Health and Human Services (which manages the CDC), as well as healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies. They alleged that China was behind the attacks, but this warning from the FBI and CISA goes one step further.

While the revelation is upsetting, it’s not entirely surprising. China has been accused of spreading coronavirus misinformation to stir chaos, and officials have blamed China for healthcare-related hacks in the past. It’s unclear what actions the US might take to stop or punish these attacks. As we’ve seen in the past, it can take years to charge “bad actors” involved in such cases.

In this article: covid-19, coronavirus, china, hackers, research, health, intellectual property, public health, data, vaccines, fbi, cisa, cyberattacks, cybersecurity, healthcare, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
11 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games teases its new, nearly-photorealistic Unreal Engine 5

View
Dell’s modern design comes to the XPS 15 and revived XPS 17

Dell’s modern design comes to the XPS 15 and revived XPS 17

View
The Morning After: There's a new $500 'flagship killer' smartphone

The Morning After: There's a new $500 'flagship killer' smartphone

View
Chrome will soon group tabs together to save pack rats from themselves

Chrome will soon group tabs together to save pack rats from themselves

View
The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr