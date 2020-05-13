FBI accuses China of attempting to steal US COVID-19 research

Today, the FBI warned that China-backed hackers are attempting to steal COVID-19 research from organizations in the US. In a joint statement, the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that they have observed state-backed hackers attempting to obtain intellectual property, data and research related to vaccines, treatments and testing.
“The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective and efficient treatment options,” the FBI and CISA wrote, adding that organizations conducting COVID-19 research should monitor for suspicious activity.