FCC won't warn robocallers before fining them

Now that the FCC is no longer required to warn robocallers, it’s taking advantage of that expanded power. The regulator has issued an order ending warnings before it slaps spam callers with penalties. The new measure also extends the statute of limitations for robocall and spoofing from a respective one to two years to a consistent four for both. The maximum fines have also increased, the FCC said.

Before the TRACED Act, the FCC could only act immediately for spoofing instances, and could only issue fines for any robocalling violations after a warning had been issued.