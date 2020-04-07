Latest in Gear

Image credit: RICARDO ARDUENGO via Getty Images

FCC funding aims to guarantee 100 Mbps internet throughout Puerto Rico

The agency says one-third of the territory will have access 1 Gbps internet as well.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
29m ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Puerto Rican National flags hang from balconies in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 7, 2020. - On March 15, 2020, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced imposed a curfew shuttering non-essential businesses on the island and ordered people to stay home from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. In addition, from March 31, she imposed even tighter measures, including requiring anyone entering a business to wear a face mask. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)
RICARDO ARDUENGO via Getty Images

On Monday, the FCC’s Wireless Competition Board announced that newly allocated financing part of Stage Two of the Uniendo a Puerto Rico fund will ensure that every location across Puerto Rico will have access to broadband internet with download speeds of at least 100 Mbps, with one-third of the territory getting 1 Gbps internet. 

The milestone will come from $127.1 million in funding the FCC will provide over 10 years to two firms: Liberty Communications and Claro Puerto Rico. Of that $127.1 million, $71.54 will go to Liberty Communications, which will take care of connecting 43 of Puerto Rico’s 78 municipios — the equivalent to counties on the mainland. The remaining $55.56 million will help Claro build out broadband connections in the other 35 municipios. All told, the approximately 1.2 million places across the territory will get some form of high-speed broadband access through the funding. 

In a previous stage of Uniendo a Puerto Rico fund announced in June, the FCC allocated $237.9 million through to 2022 to help AT&T, T-Mobile and Claro build out LTE and 5G networks across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. 

The announcement is unlikely to satisfy everyone. Three years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, the territory is still recovering from the natural disaster, and the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted just how desperate the need for broadband internet access is across the territory. Puerto Ricans need immediate help, not a couple of years from now.

In this article: FCC, Federal Communications Commission, internet, Government, politics, Puerto Rico, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that's also a computer

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that's also a computer

View
Apple will host 'one more thing' event on November 10th

Apple will host 'one more thing' event on November 10th

View
Masterbuilt's latest Gravity Series smart grill comes with a griddle insert

Masterbuilt's latest Gravity Series smart grill comes with a griddle insert

View
Moment unveils a line of MagSafe camera accessories for the iPhone 12

Moment unveils a line of MagSafe camera accessories for the iPhone 12

View
The best laptops and tablets to give as gifts

The best laptops and tablets to give as gifts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr