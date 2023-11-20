Fellow coffee devices are 20 percent off for Black Friday

Some folks have a more intricate coffee-making process than "insert pod, press button, get java." Serious coffee fans who don't mind putting in more effort to get a high-quality cup of joe may be interested to learn that Fellow is running a Black Friday sale. Many of the brand's devices are 20 percent off on its website until November 28. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

Fellow is behind some of the best gifts for coffee lovers — though of course you can always treat yourself to some of its gear. The brand's Tally Pro scale usually costs $185, but you can get it for $148 right now.

Fellow created the scale with precision in mind. If you know your preferred coffee-to-water ratio, you can indicate that in Brew Assist Mode to reach your target brew weight for your ideal pour-over. More experienced folks might opt for the Timer Mode, which displays a timer and weight in grams side-by-side to guide the brewing process with few distractions.

You can also use the Tally as a small kitchen scale. Switch to Weight Mode, and you can measure anything up to 5.5 lbs. The scale will give readings in grams, ounces, pounds and milliliters. The battery will run for up to three months before you need to recharge it via USB-C.

A good scale is only one part of the pour-over coffee equation: you'll definitely need a kettle too. Fellow's Stagg EKG Pro kettle is not only eye-catching, it should have all the bells and whistles you need. It typically costs $255, but it has dropped to $204 during this sale.

Fellow

A Guide Mode will help you pick a preset temperature for different coffee brewing styles or varieties of tea. If you're more confident about the ideal temperature for your drink, you can set it manually and even schedule a time for the kettle to warm up. There's even an option to set your altitude to stop the water from boiling over. A hold mode can maintain a certain temperature for up to 60 minutes as well.

As with the other products mentioned here, the kettle comes with a two year warranty. If you register the device, Fellow will extend the warranty to three years.

In addition, coffee buffs will want to have a capable grinder on hand for their preferred beans. The Opus Conical Burr Grinder (currently $156) and Ode Brew Grinder Gen 2 ($276) are each 20 percent off as well. The Opus has more than 40 precision settings. It has six-blade 40mm conical burrs with a burr speed of 350 RPM. There's a 110g capacity, but you can load it up with a single serving to help ensure maximum freshness.

With the Ode Gen 2, Fellow promises a quiet grind and an automatic stop. It has what the company claims are best-in-class Gen 2 Brew Burrs along with anti-static tech that's said to reduce grind mess. There are 31 grind settings and the grinder has a 100g capacity.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.