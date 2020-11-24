PS5 gamepad triggers will tighten as 'FIFA 21' players get fatigued

EA is finally ready to explain just how FIFA 21 will improve on the PlayStation 5 with its December 4th update. While you can expect the usual round of visual upgrades (more on those later), the true highlight may be FIFA’s use of the DualSense controller to aid gameplay. For one, the adaptive triggers will add resistance as your players’ stamina worsens — you may quickly realize it’s time for a substitution. This isn’t completely novel (NBA 2K21 also does it), but it’ll be appreciated in the heat of the action. You’ll also get haptic feedback that reflects the foot a player used for a kick, and tackles should be more forceful than the usual fights for position during corner kicks.

It should be faster to hop into a match. EA is taking advantage of the PS5’s Activity Cards to jump directly into certain modes right from the console’s home screen. If all you want is a quick friendly match, you can start it in seconds.