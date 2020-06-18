EA gives a quick peek at next-gen 'FIFA 21' and 'Madden 21'

During EA Play, we got a brief look at what to expect from EA Sports titles on next-gen consoles. Both FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 will take advantage of haptic feedback on the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller as well as lightning-fast load times on that console and Xbox Series X.
EA suggests you should expect more life-like player movements, rich weather detail and the “most authentic character behaviors ever seen in sports video games.” It’s also promising deeper immersion through improved player, bench and fan reactions, along with pre-game cinematics that “deliver an unprecedented matchday experience.” A new deferred lighting system should make the games look much more realistic too.