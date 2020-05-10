'NBA 2K21' trailer shows what players can expect on PS5 and Xbox Series X

We’re a little over a month away from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X going on sale, but 2K Sports is giving us a peek at what next-gen basketball will really look like. In a follow-up to its sweaty Zion Williamson preview from this summer, a new two-minute trailer flies around some game action to show how players are rendered in more detail than ever, as well the game’s improved animation systems and physics.

One detail that stands out in our current era is that this is the only way you’ll see basketball played in crowded stadiums. According to 2K, the arena contains “more than 150 unique AI-driven characters interacting seamlessly” in the lower bowl alone. A shot following Luka Doncic as he walks onto the court shows spectators with as much detail and liveliness as we’re used to seeing in the game’s athletes. The game also includes a Rail Cam angle mimicking what we’ve seen from action in the “bubble” restart that pulls you in closer to the court than ever before.