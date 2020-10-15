Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

Sony has been oddly shy about revealing the PlayStation 5’s user interface, but it’s finally ready to show what you’ll see in between games. The company has posted a first look at the PS5 experience that shows what’s ultimately an iteration on what you know from the PS4. The familiar home carousel is present with tweaks for 4K, but there’s a new Control Center that provides quick access to many features — including help for the games you’re playing.
Games and apps in the Control Center and home screen will have Activities, such as game milestones and “opportunities,” displayed as cards. You’ll not only see your progress on levels and quests, but will sometimes have the option of (spoiler-free) guides and hints if you have a PlayStation Plus membership. You can even display some cards in a picture-in-picture view to offer assistance while you play.