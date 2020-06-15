Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sony

The PS5's dashboard will have ‘a whole new visual language’

It'll be 'more subtle than flashy.'
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
PlayStation 5
Sony

The PlayStation 5 was finally unveiled last week and whatever you make of the design, we can probably agree that it’s something of a departure from the console’s previous iterations. Now, PlayStation’s head of UX design has said we can expect the same for its user interface.

A new interface was always on the cards — something that was confirmed last week after we were given a quick demonstration of the start-up screen. But in a LinkedIn thread, Matt MacLaurin said the team has created a “100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some very different new concepts.” He added that the PS5 OS is “more subtle than flashy, but no pixel is untouched,” and that as a UI “it’s practical first, but it’s a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface.” No word yet on when we’ll get a proper look at it — soon, for sure — but it certainly seems like the PS5 has more surprises in store.

In this article: PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony, UX, interface, UI, OS, design, news, gaming, gear
