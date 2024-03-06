Final Fantasy 14 will finally hit Xbox Series X/S on March 21

At long last, Square Enix has revealed the proper release date for Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series X/S. The MMO, which is currently in open beta on the consoles, will officially arrive on the systems on March 21. PlayStation and PC players have been enjoying Final Fantasy 14 since 2013, so the Xbox release has been a long time coming.

The Xbox open beta is available only to new Square Enix accounts. It includes everything that's available in the free trial (more on that in a second) and progress will roll over into the full game.

Microsoft is offering Game Pass Ultimate subscribers the option to claim the game's Starter Edition at no extra cost between March 21 and April 19. That too has the same content as the free trial. You'll get the base game and the first two expansions, Heavensward and Stormblood.

There are some limits for both options, though. The free trial caps out when you reach level 70, though you can continue playing indefinitely. Other limitations include the amount of in-game currency you can carry and not being able to trade items with other players.

Opt for the Starter Edition and you can exceed the free trial's level cap and other restrictions, but you'll have to start paying the game's subscription fee after 30 days (that's on top of the Game Pass Core or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription you'll need to pay to play the game on Xbox ). If you prefer not to rush through the base game and first two expansions, it might be better to stick with the trial until you've finished those.