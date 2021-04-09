'Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children' will be re-released in 4K HDR on June 8th

If the upcoming 4K-friendly version of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 5 may not be quite enough to satisfy your high-resolution Final Fantasy cravings, you'll be pleased to learn there's a 4K HDR remaster of an FF movie coming soon.

The latest rework of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children arrives on June 8th, just two days before FF7 Remake: Intergrade hits PS5 . The 2005 film is an animated sequel to Final Fantasy VII and it takes place two years after the events of that game.

Along with Dolby Atmos audio in English and Japanese and 5.1 audio for each language, the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray includes a director's cut with 26 additional minutes of material and more than 1,000 revised scenes. A separate Blu-ray disc includes an HD version of the film along with several bonus features.

It's not the first remastered edition of the film, as Polygon notes . A 2009 version called Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete also included an extra 26 minutes of footage. Even if the plot might be confusing, it should look better than ever in 4K HDR10.

If your only other experience with Final Fantasy VII is through FF7 Remake, the movie might make even less sense. The latest version of the game only includes part of the original's narrative and it makes some changes to the story. As a direct follow-up to the original FF7, the movie expands on some of the game's plot beats. If you don't know the entire story, you might not totally grasp Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children either.