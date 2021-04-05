'Final Fantasy XIV' PS5 open beta upgrades both graphics and sound

Final Fantasy XIV is now available on the PS5 as an open beta, and Square Enix's Matt Hilton has detailed the enhancements for the new console on the PlayStation Blog. To start with, the MMORPG will offer three rendering resolutions to choose from on the PS5: 4K, 1440p and 1080p HD. In general, games played in the 1440p and HD resolutions will run at 60FPS, whereas games played in 4K will run at frame rates of around 40FPS. Hilton believes players will still see frame rates of around 30FPS even in heavily populated locations in-game.

Square Enix also upgraded the game's UI, which was originally made for 720p displays, by using AI tools to boost the resolution and tweaking certain parts that needed it by hand. In addition, it incorporated 3D audio features for a more immersive experience: Changing the camera's position, for instance, will also shift ambient sounds accordingly. The PS5 version comes with new haptic feedback for a number of actions, as well as some adaptive triggers (when you enter FPS-type mode for quests, in particular) to take advantage of the DualSense controller's capabilities. Finally, players can expect faster load times, thanks to the PS5's SSD.

While the game is only in open beta, PS5 owners won't encounter any restrictions and will be able to get it for free if they already have the PS4 version. In case they're starting from scratch, they can get the free trial version first, which will give them access to the base game and the first expansion pack, Heavensward, until they reach level 60. Hilton says the developer launched the MMORPG as an open beta for the system as a precaution "since there is a massive amount of existing content in FFXIV." If players don't come across any critical issues, the company will "transition straight into official service."