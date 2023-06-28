‘Final Fantasy XVI’ has already sold over 3 million copies

It seems a whole lot of people still enjoy the dulcet mews of chocobos and the ever-present Cid, as Final Fantasy XVI has sold over three million units since launching on June 22. This new darker take on the series is a PS5 console exclusive, making these sales figures even more impressive. For comparison’s sake, Final Fantasy XV sold five million copies during its launch week back in 2016, but that was a multi-platform title available for both PS4 and Xbox One.

Square Enix says that this three million figure represents both digital and physical sales throughout the globe. This falls slightly short of the recent FF7 remake, which sold 3.5 million units during its first three days of availability. Again, the remake was available on multiple consoles. It’s also worth noting that the PS4 never had availability issues like the PS5, so the install base was much highers (though that’s slowly changing.)

We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support! #FF16 pic.twitter.com/8YGfo1RXyV — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 28, 2023

All of these numbers pale in comparison to Nintendo’s crown jewel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which sold a massive 10 million copies in just three days. However, JRPGs have typically struggled with reaching sales numbers in line with open-world adventures, particularly in the West.