Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC, Square Enix confirms

Two paid expansions are in development too.

Two human characters (one with a large sword strapped to his back) and a wolf look out from the edge of a cliff in Final Fantasy XVI.
Square Enix
Kris Holt
Kris Holt|@krisholt|September 4, 2023 3:00 PM

Final Fantasy XVI won't remain a PlayStation 5 exclusive much longer. Square Enix has confirmed that a PC port is officially in development. That's not too much of a shock considering that the game's first trailer in 2020 mentioned a PC version, a tidbit that Square Enix later walked back.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), producer Naoki Yoshida said his team is currently working on a PC version of the game. Yoshida also noted that Square Enix plans to expand the game. "One thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea's story and spend more time with her inhabitants," he said. "To accommodate, the development team has started work on two installments of paid DLC."

There's no word as yet on when the two expansions and the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI will arrive. Yoshida hopes to provide an update by the end of 2023.

Of note, Square Enix recently announced that Final Fantasy XIV, the perennially popular MMO, is coming to Xbox next spring after years of only being available on PlayStation and PC. The prospect of Final Fantasy XVI making the same cross-platform leap is an intriguing one.

In the meantime, Yoshida announced a free update to the game for PS5 players. New features include extra character skins, an onion sword, more controller options and a transmog function (i.e. the ability to change the look of Clive's sword to that of any other one in his inventory without affecting the stats). The patch is available now.

