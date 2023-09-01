Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC, Square Enix confirms

Final Fantasy XVI won't remain a PlayStation 5 exclusive much longer. Square Enix has confirmed that a PC port is officially in development. That's not too much of a shock considering that the game's first trailer in 2020 mentioned a PC version , a tidbit that Square Enix later walked back.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), producer Naoki Yoshida said his team is currently working on a PC version of the game. Yoshida also noted that Square Enix plans to expand the game. "One thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea's story and spend more time with her inhabitants," he said. "To accommodate, the development team has started work on two installments of paid DLC."

Here's a special video message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/MjyKzQXHRN — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 3, 2023

There's no word as yet on when the two expansions and the PC version of Final Fantasy XVI will arrive. Yoshida hopes to provide an update by the end of 2023.

Of note, Square Enix recently announced that Final Fantasy XIV, the perennially popular MMO, is coming to Xbox next spring after years of only being available on PlayStation and PC. The prospect of Final Fantasy XVI making the same cross-platform leap is an intriguing one.