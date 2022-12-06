'Final Fantasy XVI' arrives on PlayStation 5 June 22nd

The next Final Fantasy game has a more tangible release date. Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI will come to PS5 on June 22nd, 2023. You'll have to be patient if you plan to play the action RPG on anything else — the company warns that the game won't come to other platforms until December 31st.

A new trailer accompanying the news offers only brief glimpses of gameplay, but does highlight the plot and the thread of vengeance running throughout. Humans (the Dominant) are waking up massive monsters, the Eikons, but it's safe to say there will be serious consequences.

The flames of vengeance burn bright and beckon with ambitious hunger. Awaken the Eikons, but will you dominate them or will they dominate you?



Final Fantasy XVI launches June 22nd, 2023. Head to our blog to check out more information: https://t.co/WnGN7cmzgU #FF16 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/xHOGfK20WG — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) December 9, 2022

The game is the first in the core Final Fantasy series since XV from 2016, and has had a long, winding development history. It was unveiled in September 2020, but Square Enix revealed in December 2021 that the pandemic had pushed it back by half a year — and clearly, it wasn't close to being ready at that point. The developers said they had a "mountain of challenges" in polishing the game at the time, and it's now clear they weren't joking.