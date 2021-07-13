Firefox update makes it easy to login to Facebook-linked sites in private mode

Mozilla is back with a new privacy-oriented browser update that plays nice with the world's biggest social network. With the release of Firefox 90, you can now use your Facebook details to login to websites in Private Browsing or Strict Mode.

The change is made possible due to Smartblock 2.0, the new version of the improved third-party tracking blocker that was introduced with Firefox 87. For the uninitiated, the feature fixes up web pages that are broken by Firefox's content protections by replacing tracking scripts with "stand-ins" that allow sites to render normally.

Until now, SmartBlock would restrict scripts on Facebook as a "known tracker" that was collecting your data (or your device's data) across the web. Of course, that meant you couldn't use the pervasive "Connect with Facebook" option on other sites, which makes signing up to an online service a cinch.

Realizing that millions of users don't want to be cut off from the quick login function, Firefox has made it so that Smartblock quickly unblocks Facebook scripts to allow you to sign in with your details as usual. On websites where you don't use the function, Firefox continues to block Facebook's trackers.