Fisker's Alaska EV pickup has absurd big gulp and cowboy hat holders

Fisker recently unveiled the Alaska electric pickup with a starting price of $45,400, one of the least expensive models out there. Now, the company has revealed more details about it including battery sizes, acceleration, projected range and more. On top of that, the Alaska may become the truck for wannabe ranchers thanks to features like a cupholder for humungous drinks, an expandable bed and yes, a purpose-built spot for your cowboy hat.

The Alaska will come with either a 75 kWh or 113 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 230 or 340 miles, respectively. There's no mention of horsepower or drivetrain, but those things will vary across model versions. In any case, it'll accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in as little as 3.9 seconds for the most powerful version, or 7.2 seconds for the economy model. Fisker also claims that the Alaska will be the world's lightest electric truck — that's a good thing as some pickup EVs are very, very heavy.

Fisker is trying to tempt buyers with "the world's largest" big gulp cupholder, shown holding what looks like at least a couple quarts of liquid, allowing serious cattlemen to properly hydrate. It'll also come with a "cowboy hat holder, cockpit storage for work gloves, a large center armrest with storage for flashlights and pens, and a passenger tray with a tablet holder," Fisker wrote.

As for the bed, it features a "Houdini partition" behind the rear seats that can be raised or lowered electronically and protected by a flip-up panel. That allows the bed to be expanded from 4.5 to 7.5 feet, and with the liftgate dropped and rear seats lowered, you can get up to 9.2 feet of space. It's the same scheme used by the similar-looking Chevy Silverado, which expands from 5.9 to 10.8 feet. The gallery also shows a large center display, wood-colored trim and stitched leather-like seats, but no other interior details.

The Alaska is supposed to go into production in early 2025 (treat the dates and prices skeptically given the company's past delays and price bumps). It's likely to feature Tesla's proprietary NACS charging connector as Fisker just announced plans to switch to the Tesla connector for its North American vehicles — much as other manufacturers including Ford, Mercedes and Volvo have done.