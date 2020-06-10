Latest in Gear

Image credit: Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Save $20 on Fitbit's Charge 4 with GPS tracking

The wearable is on sale on Fitbit's website, Amazon and Best Buy.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
55m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fitbit Charge 4
Valentina Palladino / Engadget

With Father's Day around the corner, Fitbit has discounted the Charge 4. The fitness wearable is currently $129.95, down from its usual $149.95 price. You can also get the Charge 4 for the same price at Amazon and Best Buy. While $20 is a modest discount, this is the first time we've seen the Charge 4 go on sale since it came out earlier in the year.  

Buy Charge 4 at Fitbit - $129.95

Buy Charge 4 at Amazon - $129.95

Buy Charge 4 at Best Buy - $130

We gave the Fitbit Charge 4 a score of 82. If you or your dad are rocking an older Fitbit, the Charge 4 is a compelling upgrade for a couple of reasons. To start, it's the first Fitbit fitness tracker since the discontinued Surge with built-in GPS tracking. Previously, unless you bought Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch, you had to bring your phone with you to get outdoor GPS tracking while using one of the company's fitness trackers. Moreover, we found the GPS tracking to be accurate, and we liked the addition of heat maps for heart rate and pace data.

Another notable upgrade is that Fitbit Pay, the company's mobile payments platform, now comes standard on the base model; it's no longer a feature you have to buy the more expensive special edition variant to get. That said, Fitbit has yet to make the perfect fitness wearable. The Charge 4 is missing onboard music storage. So you can't leave behind your phone unless you plan on working out without music, or you own a pair of earbuds with built-in storage. As with every other Fitbit device, you also can't export your activity data to either Apple Health or Google Fit. But at about $130, those compromises aren't as big of a deal.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, wearables, fitbit, charge 4, health, fitbit charge 4, fitness trackers, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

Two Las Vegas casinos want to join the Boring Company’s tube system

View
LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

View
Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

Razer’s Kishi is the Switch-style phone controller I've been waiting for

View
Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

Cox slows an entire neighborhood's internet after one person's 'excessive use'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr