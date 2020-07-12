Latest in Gear

Image credit: Valentina Palladino/Engadget

Fitbit's Charge 4 can wake you up when you feel well-rested

It's also smarter about using your phone's GPS.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
51m ago
Comments
98 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fitbit Charge 4
Valentina Palladino/Engadget

You now have more reasons to wear your Fitbit Charge 4 around the clock. The 9to5Google team reports (via The Verge) that a Charge 4 update has introduced two major features to improve your sleep habits and encourage more exercise. Smart Wake sets alarms based on when you’re likely to feel rested, rather than a set time. So long as you have that leeway, it could help you start your days on the right footing.

The other tentpole addition, Dynamic GPS, switches to your phone’s positioning when nearby to improve battery life. You won’t have to worry about your activity tracker running out of power just because you tracked your latest bike ride. Given that the Charge 4 can’t use its own GPS for more than five hours on a charge, this could get you through more workouts before plugging in.

The update is available now to Charge 4 owners. Neither will necessarily sell you on Fitbit’s hardware by themselves, but they could make a better case for a tracker over a smartwatch that will likely need more frequent charging.

In this article: Fitbit, charge 4, activity tracker, fitness trackers, fitness tracker, wearable, wearables, sleep, Fitness, Health, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
98 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Tesla drops Model Y price by $3,000

Tesla drops Model Y price by $3,000

View
Microsoft and Google team up to bring more web apps to the Play Store

Microsoft and Google team up to bring more web apps to the Play Store

View
Three Ubisoft executives leave amid misconduct allegations

Three Ubisoft executives leave amid misconduct allegations

View
Assassin's Creed Valhalla made me want to visit East Anglia

Assassin's Creed Valhalla made me want to visit East Anglia

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr