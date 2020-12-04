Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Fitbit will replace some Sense smartwatches due to ECG problem

The company says the bug affects a few hundred units.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
Fitbit Sense
Cherlynn Low / Engadget

Fitbit is replacing several hundred units of its Sense smartwatch due to an issue with the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature. As first spotted in Fitbit's forums by The Verge, some affected users said the company proactively contacted them about a replacement.

“We have found an issue in a very limited subset of our initial Fitbit Sense shipments – a few hundred devices globally – that could cause the ECG App to default to an ‘Inconclusive’ result during readings," a Fitbit spokesperson told Engadget. "We are able to identify the impacted devices upon setup and are immediately reaching out to these users to provide them with a new replacement device free of charge. No other Fitbit devices are impacted, and future shipments of Sense devices will not be affected by this issue.”

The ECG feature, which you can use to assess your heart rhythms for a condition called atrial fibrillation, is one of the key selling points of the smartwatch. Fitbit rolled out the ECG app in October.

