Fitbit will replace some Sense smartwatches due to ECG problem

Fitbit is replacing several hundred units of its Sense smartwatch due to an issue with the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature. As first spotted in Fitbit's forums by The Verge, some affected users said the company proactively contacted them about a replacement.

“We have found an issue in a very limited subset of our initial Fitbit Sense shipments – a few hundred devices globally – that could cause the ECG App to default to an ‘Inconclusive’ result during readings," a Fitbit spokesperson told Engadget. "We are able to identify the impacted devices upon setup and are immediately reaching out to these users to provide them with a new replacement device free of charge. No other Fitbit devices are impacted, and future shipments of Sense devices will not be affected by this issue.”