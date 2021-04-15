Apple Fitness+ is adding workouts for pregnant women and seniors

Fitness+ already does an admirable job of making fun workouts accessible to those just starting on their fitness journey. And Apple is now further leaning into that aspect of the service with a series of classes aimed at people often overlooked by the fitness community. The company is introducing workouts specifically designed for pregnant women and older adults. There are 18 sessions to find across the two categories, with each individual workout taking about 10 minutes to complete.

Apple says you'll be in good hands with trainers who know a thing or two about exercising at that stage of life. For instance, the pregnancy classes are led by expecting mom Betina Gozo. As with most other Fitness+ workouts, they'll be several other trainers on hand to demonstrate potential modifications. Additionally, Apple is adding new beginner-focused workouts that you'll find across the yoga, strength and high-intensity interval training categories. If you're looking to learn proper form, this is the place to start.

Outside of the new classes, Apple is adding additional trainers to the Fitness+ team. One of those is Jonelle Lewis, a 15-year yoga expert. Lastly, the company plans to release a new episode of its "Time to Walk" series in time for Earth Day on April 22nd. The episode will feature Jane Fonda talking about standing up to one's fears and the power of climate advocacy. All of the Fitness+ additions will be available starting on April 19th. In the US, Fitness+ costs $10 per month or $80 annually. It's also included in Apple One Premier plans.