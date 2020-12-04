Latest in Gear

Image credit: Plastic Logic/E Ink

Flexible color ePaper displays could soon adorn your clothes

Plastic Logic is making glass-free panels based on E Ink's ACeP tech.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
42m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Legio flexible color epaper display
Plastic Logic/E Ink

Whenever the runways of Paris, London, Milan and New York open back up, designers might be showing off looks adorned with flexible color ePaper displays. E Ink has teamed up with Plastic Logic to make the first such panels based on its Advanced Color ePaper (ACeP) tech

The glass-free organic Thin Film Transistor (oTFT) displays are lightweight and ultra low-power. E Ink claims they're more durable, thinner and lighter than glass-based TFTs. That, according to the company, makes oTFT displays “ideal” for wearables. For instance, designers could build the Legio-branded displays into smart clothing and jewelry. Until now, ACeP displays have mainly been used for signage, which of course doesn't require panels to be flexible.

The first Legio panel is a 2.1-inch, 240 x 146-pixel display with support for six colors, including black and white. It's powered by an Ultrachip UC8156 single-chip controller.

While ePaper might not be as much of a big deal as it used to, the Legio displays certainly have some potential, especially if they start making their way onto wearables and smart clothing.

In this article: e ink, glass-free, organic thin film transistor, wearables, legio, plastic logic, flexible, epaper, color epaper, advanced color epaper, acep, thin film transistor, news, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The Morning After: Razer's $2,400 modular desktop PC is here

The Morning After: Razer's $2,400 modular desktop PC is here

View
Razer Tomahawk modular gaming PC is now available for $2,400

Razer Tomahawk modular gaming PC is now available for $2,400

View
Razer reveals Hammerhead Pro earbuds with ANC and THX audio

Razer reveals Hammerhead Pro earbuds with ANC and THX audio

View
Destiny 2's next-gen upgrade requires downloading the game again

Destiny 2's next-gen upgrade requires downloading the game again

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr