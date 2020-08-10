E Ink shows off a foldable e-reader prototype you can take notes on

As smartphones with folding screens becoming increasingly common, perhaps we’ll see e-readers head down the same path. The E Ink Corporation has shown off its latest foldable e-reader prototype (via GoodEReader), which has a huge 10.3-inch screen.
We’ve seen dual-screen devices with E Ink tech in the past, and this prototype takes a slightly different approach. It has buttons down one side and a seemingly robust hinge, along with fold-down lightbars at the top to illuminate the screen. You can highlight passages with a stylus and take notes on it as well — it’s not the first time that E Ink has incorporated a note-taking system into an e-reader though.