Latest in Gear

Image credit: GoodEReader

E Ink shows off a foldable e-reader prototype you can take notes on

It has a huge 10.3-inch screen, which could be great for digital newspapers.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

writable e-ink tablet
GoodEReader

As smartphones with folding screens becoming increasingly common, perhaps we’ll see e-readers head down the same path. The E Ink Corporation has shown off its latest foldable e-reader prototype (via GoodEReader), which has a huge 10.3-inch screen.

We’ve seen dual-screen devices with E Ink tech in the past, and this prototype takes a slightly different approach. It has buttons down one side and a seemingly robust hinge, along with fold-down lightbars at the top to illuminate the screen. You can highlight passages with a stylus and take notes on it as well — it’s not the first time that E Ink has incorporated a note-taking system into an e-reader though.

It’ll likely be a while before this tech makes its way to market. If it does, it seems you’ll get much more screen real estate than a standard e-reader, which could come in particularly handy for digital newspapers.

However, as The Verge points out, the design here is pretty clunky as things stand. The prototype has massive bezels, and having to switch on lightbars and fold them down for better nighttime reading seems cumbersome.

The e-reader is still a work in progress, though. It has evolved quite a bit from the last version E Ink revealed in June. If E Ink can make the bezels smaller and figure out an elegant way to build backlit foldable screens, it could be onto a winning idea. If it can somehow add color screens to the device too, so much the better.

In this article: foldablescreen, e ink, eink, foldable screen, epaper, folding screen, e ink corporation, e-paper, e-reader, einkcorporation, foldingscreen, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
NVIDIA is teasing something big for August 31st

NVIDIA is teasing something big for August 31st

View
'Xbox Series S' console revealed by controller packaging

'Xbox Series S' console revealed by controller packaging

View
'Fall Guys' racks up two million players on Steam after just five days

'Fall Guys' racks up two million players on Steam after just five days

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr