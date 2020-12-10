'Microsoft Flight Simulator' comes to Xbox Series X/S next summer

Tonight Microsoft Flight Simulator took home a trophy for Best Simulator/Strategy at The Game Awards, and also confirmed a launch window for the game on consoles. In the summer of 2021, players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be able to play while experiencing “the same level of depth as the PC version.”

In a blog post, the team mentions that Xbox players will benefit from the same fixes and content updates we’ve seen roll out on PC since the game launched, and that they should expect to see some flight simulator-targeted peripherals arrive as well. Microsoft’s consoles don’t have many platform exclusives to point to, but this is one high profile game they’ll be able to add to the list, provided it avoids a Halo Infinite-like delay. Now, the only other question is how to make room for the title on your system’s SSD.