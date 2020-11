The latest major Microsoft Flight Simulator update is all about the US of A. The free World Update II patch is available now, and it should make flights over the US look much better.

Asobo Studio has added high-resolution versions of 50 landmarks. The likes of the White House, Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, the Hoover Dam and the Kennedy Space Center are much more detailed. There’s also a neon-tinged night mode for the Las Vegas Strip.