Microsoft starts taking 'Flight Simulator' VR beta sign-ups

You’re now one step closer to playing the new Microsoft Flight Simulator in its most immersive format possible. Asobo Studio has opened sign-ups for a closed beta test (via Eurogamer) that will let you play Flight Simulator in VR. You’ll initially need a Windows Mixed Reality headset like HP’s Reverb G2, a system that meets the minimum specs (most notably the equivalent to a GeForce GTX 1080) and a Flight Simulator Insider membership.

A second phase will include “additional devices,” although Asobo didn’t say what those headsets might be. The beta is expected to start in late October or early November.